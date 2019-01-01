Partner With Us

We're in a Pediatric Health Crisis
The effects of children’s mental health are felt at home and at school and also in the workplace. Business and community leaders are uniquely positioned to help. We invite you to join us. We believe we can best address this issue when all of us contribute to the solution.
On Our Sleeves, developed with the experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital, is a national movement to transform mental health for children, teens and young adults.
Explore our options below for your company to get involved with financial support, including in-store promotions, employee engagement, sponsorship and social media fundraising.
When it comes to mental health, our partners are leading the way, raising their voices to break stigmas and start
conversations for our children. Companies including Nationwide, Big Lots, Panera Bread and Thirty-One Gifts
have contributed to the effort, advocating with their employees and customers around the issue of childhood
mental health.
Big Lots
Visionary Leadership Helping to Power a New National Model of Care
Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation's generosity is truly transforming the future of children's mental health. By mobilizing their 35,000 associates into mental health advocates, they're raising awareness and breaking mental health stigmas in communities nationwide. Their support powers the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children's Hospital, which in turn powers On Our Sleeves, and raises much-needed funds for pediatric mental health research.Read More
abercrombie kids
Since early 2020 abercrombie kids has been supporting the On Our Sleeves movement but Abercormbie Fitch Co. has generously supported Nationwide Children's Hospital for many years.
Throughout May, abercrombie kids consumers can "round up" to support On Our Sleeves with each purchase. In addition, the abercrombie kids kind crew, a team of kids that inspire others and spreads kindness, has created a play it forward dance challenge. Every time the dance is shared on Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok, abercrombie kids will donate $1 to On Our Sleeves.Read More
Thirty-One Gifts
Products with a Purpose
Thirty-One Gifts is determined to offer hope and resources for millions of families coping with mental illness. Their Products with a Purpose line, featuring the On Our Sleeves icons, supports behavioral health research to benefit kids everywhere.Learn More
Advocate for Kids Mental Health With Your Business
Businesses help drive this movement to transform children’s mental health. Here are some of the creative
ways we’ve partnered together to activate On Our Sleeves.
Online Activation
Help amplify the On Our Sleeves movement by raising your company's voice on your corporate accounts. Join the conversation on social media, send resources to your consumers via email, and much more.Explore More
Employee Engagement
Use the On Our Sleeves resources to engage with your employees. Resources like helpful mental health and wellness education, advocacy opportunities online and offline, and employee giving.Learn More
In-Store Activation
Business partners have the unique ability to give children's mental health a voice office, bringing On Our Sleeves to life in their locations.See Examples
Events
On Our Sleeves events start conversations around pediatric mental health while bringing awareness and brand positivity to your company.Learn More
Resources for Your Employees
The effects of pediatric mental health are felt at home and at school, but also in the workplace. Parents and caregivers often take time away from the office to care for their children living with a mental illness, just as they would for a physical illness. These parents also the stigma that is often associated with mental health issues, making it difficult to talk about, and leaving them feeling unsupported and helpless.
Employers like Nationwide understand this. They believe in creating an environment where their associates can receive the information, resources, and support they need, both professionally and personally, resources like those from On Our Sleeves.Learn More