Partner With Us

Since early 2020 abercrombie kids has been supporting the On Our Sleeves movement but Abercormbie Fitch Co. has generously supported Nationwide Children's Hospital for many years.

Throughout May, abercrombie kids consumers can "round up" to support On Our Sleeves with each purchase. In addition, the abercrombie kids kind crew, a team of kids that inspire others and spreads kindness, has created a play it forward dance challenge. Every time the dance is shared on Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok, abercrombie kids will donate $1 to On Our Sleeves.