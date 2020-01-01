Behavioral Health Resources for Coronavirus

Kids pay attention to the news and what adults are saying. On Our Sleeves has expert resources and guides to help you manage life during COVID-19.

 

Talking to Kids About COVID-19

Coronavirus is in the headlines every day. If your children are curious and looking for answers, our behavioral health experts are here to help you talk with your kids about COVID-19.

 

Creating New Schedules and Routines

Before COVID-19, you had your routine and schedule. Life might look a little messy right now – and that’s okay. We have expert resources to help your new routine.

Get Our Sample Schedules and More Resources

 

Working From Home During COVID-19

If you are among the families trying to balance child care with remote work, we have some simple strategies you can use to problem solve and plan ahead to avoid challenging behavior.

Download a Helpful Tool for Your Next Conference Call

 

The New Self-Care

Most of us have been feeling different emotions because of COVID-19, our kids included. They may be feeling angry, frustrated, sad or anxious – we have ways you can help them process their thoughts and feelings.

More Self-Care Exercises and Idea Starters

 

Navigating Student Transitions due to COVID-19

Students, more than most, may be struggling with the transitions that have resulted from COVID-19. We’re here to help you navigate them through this time.

Get More Expert Advice

 

Gratitude

Videos

5 Mental Health Benefits of Sunshine

Be sure to soak up the mental health benefits of sunshine! Here's what it can do for you.

Your Child's Use of the Internet

What exactly is screen time and how do you regulate it best for your child?

How to Teach Yourself Love

It’s time to show yourself love. Most of us are able to find ways to show others that we care, but what are we doing for ourselves on a regular basis?

On Our Sleeves Interactive Tools

Looking for additional ways to talk to your kids about mental health? Try one of our interactive challenges or activities.

Three plants

Here are some idea starters and exercises to help practice self-care while you’re at home.

Notebook paper and pencil, alarm clock and calendar

Life might look a little messy right now - and that’s okay. But we are here to provide some help and support for what that new routine and schedule look like.

cell phone

If you are among the families trying to balance child care with remote work, here are some simple strategies you can use to problem solve and plan ahead to avoid challenging behavior.

On Our Sleeves Icon Image

10 Tips to Stay Mentally Healthy

Breaks from school and holidays can be stressful for you and your family. Here are 10 tips to help you stay mentally healthy. 

Indoor Boredom

Managing Indoor Boredom

Your guide to managing indoor boredom.

How to Talk to Your Kids About Mental Health

Here are tips for approaching difficult topics and initiating a healthy rapport with your child that will last a lifetime.

Routines for Young Children

Repetition, in the form of routines, has many benefits for children.

Convo Starters

Ask your kids their favorite joke. Or the best thing about school. Our experts have conversation starters to help you encourage discussions about thoughts and feelings in everyday life.

Screen Time Resources

What exactly is screen time and how do you regulate it best for your child? Our behavioral health experts help answer all your questions about the internet and how your child uses it.

Take the Kindness Challenge

Take the On Our Sleeves Kindness Challenge - now updated with virtual and at-home activities!

Intentional Creativity®

The Intentional Creativity® method brings an innovative, groundbreaking, transformational approach to your busy life.

Additional Resources

Anxiety

Anxiety

Anxiety disorders affect one out of every eight children. Untreated, young people with anxiety disorders are at a higher risk to struggle in school and in their relationships with adults and peers.

Dealing with Loss

Dealing with Loss

While loss affects us in many different ways, it’s important to learn coping strategies for our mental health.

Adjustment Disorders

Adjustment Disorders

An adjustment disorder is an unhealthy emotional or behavioral reaction to a stressful event or change in a person’s life. The response happens within 3 months of the stressful event.