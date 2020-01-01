Behavioral Health Resources for Coronavirus
Kids pay attention to the news and what adults are saying. On Our Sleeves has expert resources and guides to help you manage life during COVID-19.
- Talking to Kids About COVID-19
- Creating New Schedules and Routines
- Working From Home During COVID-19
- The New Self Care
- Navigating Student Transitions due to COVID-19
- Gratitude
Talking to Kids About COVID-19
Coronavirus is in the headlines every day. If your children are curious and looking for answers, our behavioral health experts are here to help you talk with your kids about COVID-19.
- How to Talk to Your Kids About COVID-19
- What Parents Need to Know About Coronavirus
- PediaCast 455: Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PediaCast 456: Social Distancing and Flattening the Curve
Creating New Schedules and Routines
Before COVID-19, you had your routine and schedule. Life might look a little messy right now – and that’s okay. We have expert resources to help your new routine.
Get Our Sample Schedules and More Resources
Working From Home During COVID-19
If you are among the families trying to balance child care with remote work, we have some simple strategies you can use to problem solve and plan ahead to avoid challenging behavior.
- 6 Tips for Working from Home While Caring for Young Children
- Stress Management for Parents: Tips for Getting Through Tough Times
- How to Keep Kids Busy and Connected During COVID-19
Download a Helpful Tool for Your Next Conference Call
The New Self-Care
Most of us have been feeling different emotions because of COVID-19, our kids included. They may be feeling angry, frustrated, sad or anxious – we have ways you can help them process their thoughts and feelings.
- Workouts With Kids at Home
- Benefits of Exercise in the Midst of a Pandemic
- 10 Ways to Show Yourself Love
More Self-Care Exercises and Idea Starters
Navigating Student Transitions due to COVID-19
Students, more than most, may be struggling with the transitions that have resulted from COVID-19. We’re here to help you navigate them through this time.
Gratitude
- The Mental Health Benefits of Gratitude
- 5 Benefits to Showing Gratitude
- Growing Our Gratitude: At-Home Activity for Families
Videos
