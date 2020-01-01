Behavioral Health Resources for Coronavirus

Kids pay attention to the news and what adults are saying. On Our Sleeves has expert resources and guides to help you manage life during COVID-19.

Talking to Kids About COVID-19

Coronavirus is in the headlines every day. If your children are curious and looking for answers, our behavioral health experts are here to help you talk with your kids about COVID-19.

Creating New Schedules and Routines

Before COVID-19, you had your routine and schedule. Life might look a little messy right now – and that’s okay. We have expert resources to help your new routine.

Get Our Sample Schedules and More Resources

Working From Home During COVID-19

If you are among the families trying to balance child care with remote work, we have some simple strategies you can use to problem solve and plan ahead to avoid challenging behavior.

Download a Helpful Tool for Your Next Conference Call

The New Self-Care

Most of us have been feeling different emotions because of COVID-19, our kids included. They may be feeling angry, frustrated, sad or anxious – we have ways you can help them process their thoughts and feelings.

More Self-Care Exercises and Idea Starters

Navigating Student Transitions due to COVID-19

Students, more than most, may be struggling with the transitions that have resulted from COVID-19. We’re here to help you navigate them through this time.

Get More Expert Advice

Gratitude

Videos

The On Our Sleeves YouTube channel is regularly connecting you with our behavioral health experts. Subscribe Now ›