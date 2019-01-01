Talking to your kids about their feelings can be downright awkward. They may be reluctant or don’t know how to speak about what they’re feeling inside. But these are some of the most important conversations you can have with your child. More than one in five teens has had a mental health disorder that causes impairment in their ability to function. But there are ways that parents can spot early warning signs and help address their child’s needs.

“While there is still much to learn, we know more now about how to accurately diagnose and effectively treat pediatric mental health concerns,” says Nancy Cunningham, Psy.D., Nationwide Children’s Hospital Big Lots Behavioral Health Services. “Early identification and intervention are key to addressing symptoms, promoting a child’s development, and helping a child to live a happier and healthier life.”

If you sense your child is struggling, Cunningham says the first step is to encourage them to talk – and that starts with establishing trust. Starting these difficult conversations with kids at an early age makes it easier as they grow older. Here, she provides tips for approaching difficult topics and initiating a healthy rapport with your child that will last a lifetime.