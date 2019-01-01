Every day in the news we see headlines around mental health, including the increased rate of suicide, depression, and more.

On Our Sleeves provides information from the experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to learn more about mental health conditions and support anyone dealing with a mental health concern.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or need to talk, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. If you prefer to text, you can text "START" to 741-741 where a live, trained specialist will respond back to you.