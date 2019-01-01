Mental Health Resources for Your Child

We know it can be difficult to find help for mental and behavioral health. On Our Sleeves' national directory helps you find resources in your area, close to your child's support system and community. Find Resources in Your State

Find Help

Every day in the news we see headlines around mental health, including the increased rate of suicide, depression, and more.

On Our Sleeves provides information from the experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to learn more about mental health conditions and support anyone dealing with a mental health concern.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or need to talk, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. If you prefer to text, you can text "START" to 741-741 where a live, trained specialist will respond back to you.

 

Get Support

Use these resources to find support for you, a friend or family member.

Find Resources Near You

Use this map to locate all kinds of behavioral health resources in your state. 

Mental Health Conditions

Learn more about common mental health conditions.

Mental Health Concerns

Discover how to recognize the signs and symptoms of behavioral health concerns.

Tools For You

Our interactive tools help you talk about children's mental health. 

Conversation Starters

Helping children learn to talk about their thoughts, feelings and experiences when they have your full attention provides a safe opportunity for them to express themselves. Our experts have conversation starters to help you encourage these discussions.

Start Conversations 

Identifying Mental Health Concerns

There are many mental health concerns that, when ignored, can contribute to a mental health diagnosis. Our experts from Nationwide Children’s Hospital have put together resources to provide guidance when your child might be showing any of the behaviors below.

Learn More 

Understanding Mental Health Conditions

The first step to becoming an advocate for a child who is struggling or who may be struggling with their mental health is to become educated about the topic. On Our Sleeves provides educational resources from the experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to help you learn more about a variety of mental health conditions and other concerns.

Learn More 

Get Support

When a child has a physical illness, we know what to do. But navigating behavioral health concerns can be challenging. On Our Sleeves has resources to help with your mental health journey - from finding a provider to dealing with a diagnosis and showing support.

Learn More 

