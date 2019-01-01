May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Children's mental health matters now more than ever. On Our Sleeves has evidence-based resources to help kids cope during this challenging time, provided by the experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Mental Health Resources in Your Area
Behavioral health services are best provided as close to a child's community as possible. On Our Sleeves national directory helps you find resources in your area.
Students & Transitions
Expert advice on what to do if your student is struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get your company involved with On Our Sleeves
Learn the many ways your company can work with On Our Sleeves, from workplace education to fundraising, to support children's mental health.
Growing
our Gratitude
Research shows that people who practice gratitude and think about the good things in their life are healthier and happier!
Join us and complete our “Growing Our Gratitude” activity and receive gratitude seeds you can plant and watch grow with your family at home!Get Started
About On Our Sleeves
One in five children is living with a serious mental illness that interferes with everyday life and half of all lifetime mental health concerns start by age 14. On Our Sleeves is the movement to transform children's mental health through education, advocacy and research. Kids don't wear their mental health on their sleeves, so there is an unprecedented need for evidence-informed resources and support for children. Our mission is to provide every community in America with free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates - because no child or family should struggle alone.
Harlem Globetrotters
For years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been championing issues that impact children and families. Now they are extending that commitment through support of children’s mental health – one of the most challenging issues facing youth today.
In partnership with On Our Sleeves, the Globetrotters are advocating to break mental health stigmas, fundraising for mental health research, and have launched exclusive educational resources to help student discover strategies for coping with stressful feelings.
Meet Our Champions
Christina and Ryan Day
The Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness
Christina and Ryan Day are making a bold commitment to extend their social mission to one of the most significant issues facing children and young adults today – mental health.
The Day Family is excited to announce the creation of the The Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The Day’s example will help raise awareness, increase educational opportunities, inspire advocacy, and be a role model for donating to a cause that has historically been ignored.
Ashley Eckstein
Her Universe
Ashley Eckstein is an actress, author and entrepreneur. Most known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Ashley is also the Founder of Her Universe - the groundbreaking fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand.
Ashley shares her personal mental health story as part of her larger advocacy platform and frequently shares On Our Sleeves on her “Mental Health Mondays” to her legion of fans online.
Thirty-One Gives Care Council
Thirty-One Gifts
The Thirty-One Gives Care Council was created to serve as the voice of all Consultants in selecting nonprofit partners across the U.S. and Canada. They determine how to allocate contributions made by the company, various promotions and through the Gives Round Up! Program.
The Care Council members come from Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, New York and more! We’re so thankful On Our Sleeves has been chosen as one of their care partners.
If you or your child need immediate help due to having suicidal thoughts, go to your local emergency room immediately, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741-741.